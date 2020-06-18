Netflix Sets 'Lenox Hill' COVID-19 Pandemic Episode (VIDEO)
The doctors of the Netflix docuseries Lenox Hill are back for a special episode that's very relevant to what's happening in the world right now.
Focused on the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City, it will be released on Wednesday, June 24. This "high-stakes, emotional" episode follows the doctors at the hospital working together in the middle of the pandemic to treat critically ill patients as the city shuts down. "'Pandemic' highlights the daily sacrifices healthcare heroes have made to provide care on the frontlines of a continuing global crisis," according to the logline.
Watch the video below to go inside the hospital as the doctors treat patients "in the thick of it" (according to Alex Hellinger, executive director, Lenox Health Greenwich Village), prepare loved ones for what could be coming, and cope with being away from their own families.
"We had the privilege of getting to know these doctors when filming this series and we felt a deep responsibility to continue to share their stories as they navigated this unprecedented and life-changing situation," executive producers and directors Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash said in a statement. "With this special episode, we wanted people to see the impact this pandemic had, and is still having, on our hospitals and healthcare workers through the eyes of people on the frontlines."
