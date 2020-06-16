Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas to Headline Rock the Vote's 'Democracy Summer 2020'

Rock the Vote is bringing a lineup of artists, activists, influencers and elected officials together for Democracy Summer 2020, a virtual event in partnership with Voto Latino Foundation, When We all Vote, March for Our Lives and more.

The event, held on Thursday, June 18, is being put on with the goal of registering and mobilizing 200,000 new voters over the course of the summer, hence the title Democracy Summer 2020. Headliners include American Idol's Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas. Other participants include Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Amara La Negra, MAX, Dove Cameron, Leslie Grace, Skylar Astin, Sofia Carson, Michael K. Williams, Rich Brian and Alex Wolff.

Former presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker and Sec. Julián Castro will appear alongside activists Little Miss Flint, Dominic Dupont, Greg Jackson, Kyra Stephenson-Valley, Tylik McMillan and others.

Co-hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning, and anchored by special guests Rapper Chuck D and Eve, the event will stream live via www.DemocracySummer.org at 8/7c.

"This is no ordinary year," said Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote. "Rock the Vote was built to support young people and in this moment when young people are showing their power and demanding action, we are honored to launch Democracy Summer. Artists, influencers, elected officials and activists are joining together to help sustain the fire lit by America's youth and build a movement to the polls to elect leaders who will take action."

During the event's livestream, fundraisers for Black-led organizations such as National Action Network, Community Justice Action Fund and more will be run. Along with Thursday's event, Democracy Summer 2020 will hold several other activations throughout the summer and people who wish to learn more are encouraged to text "SUMMER" to 788-683 or visit www.democracysummer.org.

"I'm excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers," Katy Perry said in a statement about the event. "The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots."

The Black Eyed Peas added, "We've been riding with Rock The Vote for a long time. Now more than ever, voting is key for long-term change. The youth vote is going to decide the future of America. It’s not just our duty, but our honor to spread the word in an election year. Get out there and let’s make history together!"

Don't miss the virtual concert when it streams live online this Thursday.

Democracy Summer 2020, Thursday, June 18, www.democracysummer.org