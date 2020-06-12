Hannah Brown, Peter Weber & More React to Matt James Being Named 'Bachelor'
Bachelor Nation fans and alums are rejoicing over the news that Matt James will be the franchise’s first black Bachelor.
The big announcement was made on Good Morning America on Friday, June 12 following a petition signed by thousands of Bachelor Nation fans and alums who called on ABC to not only cast a black Bachelor but increase diversity among cast members.
Following the exciting news, Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans took to social media to congratulate Matt on the gig. Scroll down below to see what Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown, and others had to say!
Hannah Brown
Matt James is the Bachelor. I cannot contain my excitement for this amazing human making history as the first Black Bachelor— to God be the Glory! 🙌 This man is as good as it gets y’all, and that’s coming from a previous skeptic (lolz). I am so blessed to now call you friend. You’ve supported and encouraged me in some of the hardest moments lately and I’m so freaking pumped to support and encourage you as you get ready to go on an adventure of a lifetime! #1 Matt James fan right here! 🌹@bachelorabc
Jared Haibon
Congratulations to Matt! https://t.co/ysk8Q70Gf1
— Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) June 12, 2020
Caroline Lunny
yesssssss love this!!! Congratulations Matt! Can’t wait for you to entertain us and find love ❤️
— Caroline Lunny (@CarolineLunny) June 12, 2020
Jason Tartick
This is fan-f*cking-tastic...congrats Matt!! pic.twitter.com/rTAMsubuFQ
— Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) June 12, 2020
Blake Horstmann
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
WE HAVE OUR FIRST BLACK BACHELOR. This is only the beginning. Thank you for listening and taking action, @ABCNetwork. #TheBachelor
— Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) June 12, 2020
Tyler Cameron
Congrats to my brother @mattjames919 on being named the Bachelor. This is all a testament of who you are as a person. Now the world gets to see the person you are and the heart you have. You can change the world. Proud of you and so excited for you. Not excited that somebody will be taking my spot as your snuggle buddy 😢 . PS peep the drool 🤤
Ashley Iaconetti
👏🏻👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾👏🏿 https://t.co/uIQ9D1IRxY
— Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) June 12, 2020