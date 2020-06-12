Hannah Brown, Peter Weber & More React to Matt James Being Named 'Bachelor'

Zoe Jewell



Bachelor Nation fans and alums are rejoicing over the news that Matt James will be the franchise’s first black Bachelor. 

The big announcement was made on Good Morning America on Friday, June 12 following a petition signed by thousands of Bachelor Nation fans and alums who called on ABC to not only cast a black Bachelor but increase diversity among cast members. 

Following the exciting news, Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans took to social media to congratulate Matt on the gig. Scroll down below to see what Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown, and others had to say!

Hannah Brown

Jared Haibon

Caroline Lunny

Jason Tartick

Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann Matt James Bachelor



Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Tyler Cameron

Ashley Iaconetti

Peter Weber

Peter Weber Matt James Bachelor

