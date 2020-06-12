Hannah Brown, Peter Weber & More React to Matt James Being Named 'Bachelor'

Bachelor Nation fans and alums are rejoicing over the news that Matt James will be the franchise’s first black Bachelor.

The big announcement was made on Good Morning America on Friday, June 12 following a petition signed by thousands of Bachelor Nation fans and alums who called on ABC to not only cast a black Bachelor but increase diversity among cast members.

Following the exciting news, Bachelor and Bachelorette veterans took to social media to congratulate Matt on the gig. Scroll down below to see what Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown, and others had to say!

yesssssss love this!!! Congratulations Matt! Can’t wait for you to entertain us and find love ❤️ — Caroline Lunny (@CarolineLunny) June 12, 2020

WE HAVE OUR FIRST BLACK BACHELOR. This is only the beginning. Thank you for listening and taking action, @ABCNetwork. #TheBachelor — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) June 12, 2020

