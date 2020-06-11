HBO Max's First Renewal Is 'Love Life' for Season 2

HBO Max may have just launched on May 27, but one of its Day One shows is already such a hit, it's been picked up for a second season.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it has ordered more of the romantic comedy anthology series Love Life. It's the first Max Original to earn a renewal. The final four episodes of Season 1, starring Anna Kendrick, are now available.

Furthermore, details are now out about the second season. The location (New York City) won't change, but it "will focus on a new character's journey — one which explores what happens when you've lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it's not the right fit at all." It will "cleverly key off" Season 1 characters and feature occasional appearances from Kendrick's Darby.

"It's so rewarding to see Love Life embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV, said. "We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and are delighted audiences have gravitated to Love Life in such a significant way. As a day one original, it is gratifying to see the strong response."

"Love Life's first season is ultimately a tale of personal resilience, human connection and how those we love shape our lives," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, added. "It's clear to me why audiences are responding with such enormous enthusiasm, and it's with great pleasure that my creative team and I look forward to continuing our relationship with this talented group of executive producers and Lionsgate to make television that resonates."

"We couldn't be more excited to make another season of Love Life with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage," creator, co-showrunner and executive producer Sam Boyd and co-showrunner and executive producer Bridget Bedard said.

"It's been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life," Kendrick, who also serves as an executive producer, said. "I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey."

Paul Feig and Dan Magnante also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

Love Life, Season 1, Streaming Now, HBO Max