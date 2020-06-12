Cindy Busby & Christopher Russell Star in Hallmark's 'Love in the Forecast' (VIDEO)

Cindy Busby stars as Leah Waddell, an on-air weather reporter, in Love in the Forecast premiering Saturday, June 13 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s A Little Romance event.

Leah is getting weary of her bleak dating life and inability to be taken seriously as a budding meteorologist. At her wits end, Leah makes the decision to stay single and focus on her career for a full year. As soon as she makes this commitment, it literally starts pouring rain and men.

As Leah deflects multiple romantic offers, she befriends her new neighbor Mark (Christopher Russell), a handsome dairy farmer who teaches her methods to forecast the weather by observing signs in nature.

With romance off the table, Leah and Mark grow comfortable and allow their friendship to blossom into something neither of them predicted.

