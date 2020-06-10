NBC Cancels 'Perfect Harmony' & 'Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector'

We can now cross two more shows off the list for the 2020-2021 season.

NBC has canceled a couple of its freshman series. The Bradley Whitford-led Perfect Harmony and the Russell Hornsby-led Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector won't be back for second seasons.

Perfect Harmony followed Whitford's Arthur Cochran, a former music professor who stumbled upon a small-town church choir. It also starred Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers, and Spencer Allport.

Lincoln Rhyme, inspired by the best-selling novel and the 1999 film starring Denzel Washington, followed the titular former NYPD detective and forensic genius (Hornsby) on the hunt for the serial killer responsible for paralyzing him, with the help of his former partner and the young officer Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel). It also starred Brían F. O'Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli.

Previously, the network renewed The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore, and This Is Us for next season.

NBC also canceled Bluff City Law and Sunnyside, two other first-season shows. That leaves the fates of Council of Dads, Indebted, Manifest, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist still up in the air.