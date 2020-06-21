'Malcolm in the Middle' & More Graduation Episodes That Make the Grade

Virtual ceremonies replaced graduations for many students around the world this year.

So for those of you who missed the pomp and circumstance of seeing a loved one walk the stage and snag that diploma, Hulu has a dean's list–worthy lineup of episodes all about this month's most anticipated rite of passage.

The Wonder Years' "Graduation" (Season 4,Episode 22)

The nostalgia-soaked series captures the uncertainty of impending adulthood with this outing that sees Kevin (Fred Savage) growing up faster than expected: His favorite teacher goes into labor before his junior high commencement, and best pal Paul (Josh Saviano) says he plans to enroll at another high school.

Malcolm in the Middle's "Graduation" (Season 7, Episode 22)

Seven seasons of sibling pranks and screaming parents end with Malcolm (Frankie Muniz, above) bidding high school adieu for Harvard and his folks (Jane Kaczmarek and a pre–Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston) finding out they have another kid on the way.

Designing Women's "Anthony's Graduation" ( Season 4, Episode 28)

While the Sugarbakers' deliveryman turned associate Anthony (Meshach Taylor) freaks out over his unwritten junior college graduation speech, matters of family ties, racial profiling, and black history collide in an episode that's still topical today.

Cheers' "Teacher's Pet" ( Season 3, Episode 16)

Bar owner Sam Malone (Ted Danson, below) and Coach (Nicholas Colasanto) enroll in a night school class to earn their high school degrees. But only one of them opts for extra credit by dating the teacher. Gold star to anyone who can guess!

Beverly Hills, 90210's "Commencement" (Season 3, Episode 29)

Donna Martin (Tori Spelling) graduates! In fact, the whole gang does in this clip-filled 90-minute, two-part episode that opens with a senior breakfast and ends with Andrea's (Gabrielle Carteris) valedictorian speech…and an iconic West Beverly class of '93 prank involving the famed Hollywood sign.