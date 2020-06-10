TV Fan Favorites 2020: Who Are the Standout Small-Screen Stars? (POLL)

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Polls. And with so much TV out there right now, we’ve got more categories than ever.

The stars are shining through in the second round of our Fan Favorite Polls. We’ve got names, names, names for you to sift through and pick your faves.

Co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia of NBC’s This Is Us are both up against the likes of John Goodman (The Conners) and Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) in the Favorite Actor category. Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Regina King (Watchmen) are standouts in a Favorite Actress category that also includes Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman (The Crown). Sounds like tough competition.

They’ve been around for years, but they’ve still got it: Who’s your favorite TV Veteran? Are you on team Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) or Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)? And how are we supposed to choose between Comeback Kids Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Fran Drescher (Indebted)?

Of course, actors aren’t the only TV stars. Does a new generation of Game Show Hosts like Elizabeth Banks (Press Your Luck) and Steve Harvey (Family Feud) stand a chance against old school stalwarts Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) and Pat Sajack (Wheel of Fortune)? And which Gavel-Wielder will you judge worthy: Judge Judy, Judge Mathis or… Chrissy Teigen (Chrissy’s Court)?

Take the polls and let us know! And stay tuned to TV Insider more of our Fan Favorite Polls, including those about your favorite characters and more, over the next few days.