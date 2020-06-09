TV Fan Favorites 2020: Which Shows Have You Hooked? (POLL)

Here we go, TV fans. Welcome to our re-booted, re-vamped and reinvigorated Fan Favorite Polls. And with so much TV out there right now, we’ve got more categories than ever.

First up: let’s talk about your favorite shows!

In our Drama category, network procedurals alike NCIS and 9-1-1 are up against thorny cable shows like HBO’s wry satire Succession and BBC America’s darkly funny Killing Eve. But maybe you’re into something more high-minded, like Netflix’s The Crown. Let us know!

Which Comedy tickles your funny bone? CBS’ Big Bang spinoff Young Sheldon or ABC’s Roseanne reboot The Conners? When it comes to Reality Competitions, are you making time for American Idol or The Masked Singer? Are you watching for the whipped cream (Nailed It!) or the drag queens (RuPaul’s Drag Race)? Maybe you’re binging Classic TV favorites these days. Here’s hoping choosing between Seinfeld and Friends is the toughest thing you’ll do this week.

A good Scary Series never hurt anyone. Are you dousing the lights to take in an episode of AMC’s long-running The Walking Dead or CBS’ new offering Evil? Honestly, some of the shows in our TV Train Wreck category, like Netflix doc Tiger King or Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, are even more hair-raising! When it’s all said and done, maybe it’s better to settle in with a good book —a Book-to-Series Adaptation, that is. Is your TV book club watching Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu? Or The Plot Against America on HBO?

Take the polls and let us know!