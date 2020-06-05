Happy Pride! Jujubee on How Art & Love Drive 'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5' (VIDEO)
With so much in the world going so wrong these days, we are particularly honored to be bringing you something so right today: The return of fan favorite Jujubee to RuPaul's Drag Race for the fifth All-Stars edition!
"How many queer kids can dream of being on Drag Race one time? This is my third time, so I feel very lucky and very grateful," raves the Boston-based performer, who joins fellow runners-up Ongina, Shea Couleé, Alexis Mateo and a whole cabal of other Queens who have lip-synched for their lives.
It's the perfect time for Jujubee — and the show — to sashay back into our lives as Pride Month just kicked off and we could all use more of the audacity, acceptance, and fa-shun that Drag Race delivers on the reg.
Try not to smile as this grateful dynamo talks about coming back to TV, the evolution of drag art, and how Pride provides a place for the entire LGBTQ+ community to unite.
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5, Premiere, Friday, June 5, 8/7c, VH1