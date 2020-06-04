How 'Fuller House' Snagged That Boy Bander & Other Surprise Finale Cameos

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the finale season of Fuller House.]

The Tanner family bid viewers farewell in the latest batch of Fuller House episodes which arrived on June 2.

Living up to its title, this final half of Season 5 saw the San Francisco-based Tanner abode fuller than ever as D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best fried Kimmy (Andrea Barber) prepared for a triple wedding. The event managed to pull in a few familiar faces as well, making for some fun cameos along the way.

The biggest and possibly most exciting was Joey McIntyre's resurfacing to officiate the triple wedding. The New Kids on the Block member was named by D.J, Stephanie and Kimmy as their first celebrity crush ahead of the wedding and as fans of the Netflix spinoff will recall, McIntyre appeared in the Season 2 episode, "New Kids in the House" alongside his band mates Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood.

So, how did McIntyre get involved? Cameron Bure told Insider, "had a little hand in getting Joey McIntyre," adding "I sat with our showrunners and we talked about who we wanted to officiate the wedding and we wanted a fun surprise guest."

Cameron Bure also revealed that she was the one to make the call, "I said, 'Let me call him.' And I called Joey." It was an easy yes for the NOKTB member who was among the many cameos in the ceremony.

Among the other faces present in the final episodes were plenty of characters from Full House's run including Gail Edwards as Vicky, the ex-fiancee of D.J. and Stephanie's father Danny Tanner. David Lipper also made a return as D.J.'s ex, Viper, and Scott Manville who played Kimmy's ex, Duane, popped up as well. Blake McIver Ewing who portrayed Derek Boyd, a childhood friend of youngest and unseen Tanner sibling, Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), also stopped by.

"We wanted to bring back everyone who was willing to come back," Cameron Bure said of the cameos. She also revealed that Ewing was among one of her favorites. "I think he was the standout surprise guest. I loved that he came back for it."

And as for the wedding crowd, Cameron Bure revealed, "Most of the people that were sitting there for the wedding pretty much came for free and just sat there because they wanted to be a part of the show." Other guests in the audience were made up of the cast's personal family members or people who had been on the show as no extras were employed.

See the cameos for yourself by tuning into the special final episodes of Fuller House.

Fuller House, Streaming now, Netflix