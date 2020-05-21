'Prodigal Son' Renewed for Season 2 at Fox: Sneak Peek at What's Next for Ainsley (VIDEO)

Ready for more from one of the best psychological thrillers on TV?

Prodigal Son has been renewed for a second season, which means fans will get to see what comes next after that bloody, twisted, oh-so-good cliffhanger. And if that's not enough, the network also released a juicy teaser (below) centered around Ainsley (Halston Sage).

"From the moment Prodigal Son premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of the most unique family relationships on television," Michael Thorn, President, FOX Entertainment, said.

"Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver," he continued. "We'd like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we're thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate."

Throughout the first season, the question on everyone's mind was whether or not Malcolm Bright (Payne) took after his serial killer father, Martin Whitly, a.k.a. the Surgeon (Sheen). But it was in the final moments of the finale that Martin's daughter, Ainsley, followed in his footsteps and brutally murdered Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).

"In some ways, the world of the show has been turned on its head," Fedak said about that season ender. "It's chaos, and it throws everything into disarray for Season 2. But it's also a great launching pad for a second chapter in our story."

And based on the teaser, that second chapter will delve deeper into who Ainsley is. Killing Endicott "opens a door for Ainsley," the EP added.

