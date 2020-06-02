'black-ish' to Re-Air 'Hope' & 'Juneteenth' Episodes for Blackout Tuesday

ABC is honoring Blackout Tuesday by airing back-to-back episodes of black-ish which highlight relevant topics being addressed in the country right now.

Beginning at 8/7c tonight, June 2, ABC will re-broadcast the episodes "Hope" and "Juneteenth" which aired during Seasons 2 and 4 of the hit comedy's ongoing run. To announce the broadcast event, series creator Kenya Barris addressed viewers and fans in a letter via Instagram.

"It's been more than 4 years since we made 'Hope.' An episode that was inspired by conversations I was having with my own children about the countless examples of systemic oppression happening around them," Barris began, adding, "It's been 1,562 days since we first shared that episode with the world and it breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels just as timely as it did then and eerily prescient to what's happening to black people in this country today."

The episode, "Hope," follows the Johnson family at the center of black-ish as they discuss race in America while waiting to hear if a grand jury will indict a white police officer accused of killing a black teenager. The installment originally aired in 2016.

"I'm grateful to ABC for choosing to re-air 'Hope' and 'Juneteenth' tonight, but this is more than one night of television," Barris continued. "This is about coming together as a country and as a humankind to say enough is enough."

"Black rights are human rights, and this continued injustice impacts all of us," Barris stated. He concluded his message by saying, "The real hope is that it inspires you to join us in demanding liberty and justice for all — once and for all."

In the episode titled "Juneteenth," an 1865 version of the Johnsons celebrate June 19th, otherwise known as the day slaves were freed in the U.S. Don't miss the special broadcast by tuning into ABC tonight.

black-ish, Tuesday, June 2, 8/7c, ABC