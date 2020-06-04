Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Up' on ABC & 'One Chicago' Reruns Split Lead

Viewers were looking for comfort TV on Wednesday's primetime broadcast schedule and found it with The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of the 2009 animated feature film, Up, which took the night in the 18-49 ratings (0.7). Runners-up in the key demo were new summer reality competition series Game On! on CBS and Ultimate Tag on Fox, both of which tied with a 0.6 rating.

In total viewers, reruns of NBC's One Chicago trio — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. — took the top spot in each of their hours with Med being the most viewed series of the night. Also, in its second week of its final season, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. didn't rouse a lot of interest, hitting a 0.3 rating and coming in third in total viewers with a 1.54 million viewership.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):