Thursday TV Ratings: '30 Rock' Reunion No Match for ABC's Game Shows

Getting the gang back together from NBC's hit 30 Rock was a highlight of Thursday, July 16's primetime broadcast. However, the special, which reunited stars Tina Fey, Tracey Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, and the rest of the cast in what ended up to be more of a promo for NBCUniversal than a traditional reunion (a la Parks and Recreation's reunion in April), didn't take the top spot of the night in either the 18-49 demo or total viewers.

The leader of the night, per usual this summer, was ABC's trio of game shows — Holey Moley, Don't and To Tell the Truth — which won each of their time slots in the 18-49 demo. Leading in total viewers was a rerun of CBS' Young Sheldon.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, July 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):