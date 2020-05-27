Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph & More to Reunite for 'Bless the Harts' Table Read (VIDEO)

The cast of Fox's animated comedy Bless the Harts are reuniting for a good cause amid the ongoing social distancing taking place across the globe.

On Monday, June 1 at 6/5c, the stars will get together to read a brand new never-before-seen episode from the show's upcoming second season. In an effort to raise awareness for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, the event will feature Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz and Jillian Bell along with co-creators and EPs Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Also joining in on the fun? The episode's guest stars Ken Jeong, David Herman and Jeremy Rowley, who will add to the comedic gathering. The virtual table read will be taking place on the Animation Domination YouTube Channel.

Bless the Harts follows the day-to-day lives of a Southern family that is constantly broke and trying to make ends meet. Hoping one day they'll achieve the American Dream, the Harts are already rich in friends, family and laughter.

Details about the episode from Season 2 remain under wraps, but fans are sure to be satisfied with some fresh content on the way. In celebration, we also have a sneak peek at a promo for Season 2, above.

Don't miss the table read when it goes live on the Animation Domination YouTube Channel, and keep an eye out for Season 2 of Bless the Harts, which is expected to arrive this fall.

Bless the Harts, Season 2, Fall 2020, Fox