FX Sets 'The Old Man,' 'Y: The Last Man' & More New Shows for 2020-2021

FX is looking ahead to the 2020-21 season with eight new shows in addition to the officially ordered AHS anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories.

The Old Man, A Teacher and Y: The Last Man are just a taste of what you can expect from the network's programming to come. There's also a new anthology and several docuseries to look forward to.

The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Amy Brenneman, follows Bridges' Dan Chase, who has been living off the grid since leaving the CIA decades ago. But he must face his past after an assassin tries to take him out. It comes from writers John Steinberg and Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts.

A Teacher, starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, follows a female high school teacher and her affair with her male student. The 10-episode, half-hour limited series comes from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst, and Mara.

Y: The Last Man, starring Diane Lane, is based on Brian K. Vaughn's comic book series and follows the survivors after an event eliminates almost all with a Y chromosome except for the Yorick. It comes from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Vaughn.

Meanwhile, B.J. Novak's untitled half-hour anthology uses today's boldest issues in character-driven stories about the world.

On the docuseries and documentary front, FX has Hip Hop Untold, Hysterical, Pride, and A Wilderness of Error. Hip Hop Untold focuses on that genre's power brokers in the shadows. Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene "Big U" Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker, and Rashidi Natara Harper are producers. The feature-length Hysterical looks at the world of stand-up comedy for women and comes from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico, and Andrea Nevins.

Pride, from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts, and Alex Stapleton, focuses on the LGBTQ fight for civil rights. And A Wilderness of Error explores Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, sent to prison for killing his family. It comes from Marc Smerling, Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz, and Michael Jackson.