Sneak Peek at Jesus Trejo's First Stand-Up Special 'Stay at Home Son' (VIDEO)

Jesus Trejo takes the stage in his first Showtime comedy special Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son, premiering on Friday, May 29. Filmed at the El Portal Theater in North Hollywood, the hour-long special is full of candid humor as Trejo gives us a front-row seat into his amusing family dynamics.

An only child of immigrant parents, Trejo learned many life lessons in some of the most unconventional ways. From running his first marathon to winning his first fight, Jesus’ comedy special explores the lengths he’ll reach to meet his parents’ expectations.

Born and raised in Long Beach, CA, Trejo was named to the Variety 10 Comics to Watch list in 2017 and is a regular at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Trejo can be seen in his recurring role as Mr. Trujillo on Mr. Iglesias and in roles on Alone Together and Teachers. Trejo is also the host of the web series Tacos Con Todo.

Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son, Premiere, Friday, May 29, 9/8c, Showtime