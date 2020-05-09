Comic-Con Announces At Home Event for 2020

The show might still go on?

Like other events originally planned for the spring and summer this year, San Diego Comic-Con was canceled. However, Comic-Con International shared a video (below) Friday that suggests pop culture fans may still be able to get their fix this summer. "Coming soon," it teases. "Free parking. Comfy chairs. Personalized snacks. No lines. Pets welcome. Badges for all. And a front row set to … Comic-Con @ Home."

Previously, ATX Television Festival, also slated for the summer, announced a "From the Couch" virtual event.

In April, Comic-Con International announced that the summer convention would not be happening as planned in July due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in its 50-year history that the event has been canceled. SDCC is scheduled to return in 2021, from July 22-25. WonderCon Anaheim, originally set for April 10-12, was also canceled; that, too, is expected to return in 2021, from March 26-28.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision," David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization, said in a statement. "We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy."

But now it sounds like fans may be able to share in the community virtually this summer. We'll have to wait to see what this new "at home" event will entail when it comes to TV, movies, comic books, and more pop culture.