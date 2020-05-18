Welcome Back to the Slightly Deranged World of 'At Home With Amy Sedaris' (VIDEO)

TruTV invites guests back into the rich, imaginative and slightly deranged world of At Home with Amy Sedaris for the 10-episode third season of the Emmy-nominated variety sketch series.

The new season premieres Wednesday, May 20, showcasing Amy’s unique, distinctive brand of hospitality each week.

This season, Sedaris is joined by a formidable group of guest stars, including: Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Josh Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, David Koechner, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, James Saito, Peter Serafinowicz, Michael Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Theroux, and Matt Walsh.

Each week will touch on a specific theme and features imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more. Subversive twists take segments in delightfully eccentric directions as Sedaris demonstrates her cooking, crafting, and homemaking skills.

New topics explored this season include preparing for a baby, the do's and don'ts of travel, how to celebrate Easter, and what to expect on a first date.

Building on her diverse collection of eccentric original characters, Sedaris again takes turns in a variety of roles and debuts a new character this season, Detective Mungus, joining Southern socialite Patty Hogg, peculiar neighbor Nutmeg, and regional wine lady, Ronnie Vino. Series regular Cole Escola (Chassie Tucker), and recurring guest stars John Early (Russell Schnabble), David Pasquesi (Tony the Knife Man), Matt Malloy (Leslie), Heather Lawless (Ruth, The Lady Who Lives in the Woods), and Ana Fabrega (Esther) all return to reprise their memorable roles.

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 10/9c, truTV