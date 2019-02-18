'At Home With Amy Sedaris' Season 2 Premiere: 4 Things to Look out For

According to many actors, making TV is difficult. Whiny Hollywood elites! If only they understood how much effort goes into watching it — making up excuses to break plans, choosing the perfect snack, shushing others.… One wrong move and you might as well read.

So with the return of the demented, Emmy-robbed crafting and homemaking satire At Home With Amy Sedaris, we offer these surefire directions for getting the most out of the nuttiest how-to series going.

1

Before viewing, brush up by streaming Season 1 on truTV.com. You’ll get a better idea of the hilariously unhinged brand of comedy Sedaris is serving up. Imagine Martha Stewart possessed by Betty Crocker on bath salts. For other examples of Sedaris at her loony best, check out her appearances on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, BoJack Horseman and her amazing run on Strangers With Candy (1999–2000).

2

Be aware that each episode comes with guest stars baked right in. The Season 2 opener’s primer on dealing with teens features Matthew Broderick as an academic “expert” on adolescents who has nary a clue. Other outings include Susan Sarandon, Ana Gasteyer, Rose Byrne, Justin Theroux, Gillian Jacobs, Ellie Kemper, Fred Armisen, Michael Shannon, Billy Crudup and Martha Plimpton. It’s a diverse bunch, but each actor brings a unique sort of weird fun to play off Sedaris’s frenetic crafter.

3

Make sure the batteries in your remote control are up to date. You will want it to be functioning at 100 percent in case you need to back up and catch jokes you missed due to excessive laughter at the ones before them.

4

Do not try this at home. The creations Sedaris comes up with in her Crafting Corner (modeled after a nook in her own home, natch) are certainly, er, inventive. But nobody really needs to own last season’s peel-and-eat shrimp earrings or next week’s Styrofoam igloo hat.

At Home With Amy Sedaris, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 10/9c, TruTV