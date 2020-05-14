'The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Joins 'Community' Cast for Reunion Table Read (VIDEO)

A new face is joining Greendale's study group as Sony Pictures Television unveiled Pedro Pascal's (The Mandalorian) upcoming guest role in Community's cast reunion table read for charity.

The stars and creator of the comedy series that ran from 2009 to 2015 are coming together for this special online event in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Benefiting José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, the table read will raise money for these charities that are providing nourishing meals to first responders working on the frontlines as well as vulnerable communities across the country.

Along with Sony Pictures Television's contribution on behalf of the Community family, fans can support the efforts via the show's World Central Kitchen link wck.org/community. Pedro Pascal joins original cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong along with creator and executive producer Dan Harmon.

Reading the fourth episode from Season 5, "Cooperative Polygraphy," Pascal fills the role of Mr. Stone, a man who conducts polygraph tests on the Greendale study group following their friend Pierce's (Chevy Chase) death. In the aired version of the episode, Walton Goggins had portrayed Mr. Stone.

Luckily fans don't have to wait until table read's Monday, May 18 debut to get a peek at the fun as Pascal and the rest of the gang feature in a newly released promo. Catch the teaser below and don't miss the reunion and Q&A session when it goes live on Community's Sony Pictures Television YouTube page.

Community Table Read, Monday, May 18, 2/1c, YouTube