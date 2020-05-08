'Community' Cast (Including Donald Glover) to Reunite for Table Read

It may not be a movie but Community fans are getting six seasons and a table read as the cast will reunite for a charity.

Among the cast members returning to read are Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover who originally left the series during its fifth season. According to Variety, the TV event will also include series creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) who will read with the cast.

See Also TV Reunions Galore! See 11 Casts Back Together for Quarantine Specials (VIDEO) Ahead of NBC's big 'Parks and Rec' reunion special, a look at the casts of shows past and present reuniting for good causes or simply to raise fans' spirits.

Taking place Monday, May 18 at 5/4c on Sony Picture TV's Community YouTube page, the cast will read Episode 4 of Season 5, "Cooperative Polygraphy." The installment originally aired on January 16, 2014 on NBC where the show ran for five seasons before moving to Yahoo's streaming platform Yahoo! Screen for Season 6.

Along with the table read, a special fan Q&A will be held and questions can be submitted on social media using #Ask Community with the tag @CommunityTV. The reunion will contribute to José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods which are involved in coronavirus relief efforts.

Along with Sony Pictures Television who are contributing for the Community gang, fans are encouraged to donate by visiting wck.org/community. Viewers of the comedy, which ran from 2009 through 2015, will recall that "Cooperative Polygraphy" involved the Greendale Community College study group being cross-examined by the executor (Walton Goggins, who won't return) of Pierce's (Chevy Chase, also not returning) estate, after attending their former classmate's funeral.

The news comes just over a month after the series arrived on Netflix, and it's also currently streaming on Hulu. Perhaps the reunion will spark some renewed interest in the constantly alluded-to movie Pudi's Abed predicted — "six seasons and a movie" — throughout the show's run. Only time will tell, but until then fans can mark their calendars for one epic reunion.

Community, Streaming now, Netflix and Hulu