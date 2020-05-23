Exercise While Watching TV — 3 Ways to Stay Fit During Your Next Binge

One method CrossFit trainer Brooke Ence swears by is Tabata — bursts of exercise paired with short breaks. Start slow — do just one or two reps of each move and work your way up over time. Ultimately, aim to do as many of each exercise as you can for 20 seconds, resting 10 seconds between them. "You keep your heart rate up," says Ence. "You definitely sweat and you get a lot of rest in, which is great."



Push-ups

Beginners can do push-ups on your knees or standing with hands against the wall. Start and finish each rep in a plank pose. Then bend elbows, keeping arms close to your body, and lower down so chest touches the floor or wall. Push up.

Air squats

Standing with knees positioned over your toes, squat until hips sink below your knees. Next, stand up and reach arms upward, straightening legs. For added balance, hold on to the back of a chair.

Sit-ups

"My favorite way to do these is with feet in a butterfly pose," Ence says. While lying on your back, feet together and knees bent, extend hands over your head to touch the floor behind you. As you sit up, reach in front of your feet to complete the rep. For an easier version, try a crunch, where just your upper back comes off the floor.

*Consult your physician before beginning this or any exercise program.