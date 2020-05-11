ABC Prom Night Pays Homage to 'Pretty in Pink,' 'Clueless' & More (VIDEO)

Schools across America may be closed, but ABC is making sure viewers aren't missing out on the prom experience as they put on ABC Prom Night with the help of three beloved comedies.

As The Goldbergs, Schooled and American Housewife close out their seasons on Wednesday, May 13, they're also celebrating the high school rite of passage and we have your exclusive first look. Below, the promos for each installment offer a peek at what's to come including homages to films like Pretty in Pink and Clueless.

For viewers who want to continue the party, they'll also be able to tune into The ABC Prom Night After Party which will stream live over ABC's Instagram account.

Hosted by real-life friends Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs) and AJ Michalka (Schooled), the event sets the mood with a perfect post-prom playlist featuring hits from the '80s, '90s and today. The friends will also share their song picks and why they're perfect for a post-prom party.

Below, catch the exciting teasers beginning with The Goldbergs which teases a Pretty in Pink prom for Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Brea (Sadie Stanley) as Murray (Jeff Garlin) makes an inaccurate reference to '80s teen star Molly Ringwald.

As for Schooled, Lainey (Michalka) has a Cher-like realization in the show's Clueless-themed finale as her feelings for C.B. (Brett Dier) can't be contained any longer.

And in the American Housewife episode aptly title "Prom," Katie's (Katy Mixon) kids want to throw a "Crom" and only tuning in will explain the meaning behind the term.

Don't miss the episodes when they air Wednesday during the ABC Prom Night celebration.

The Goldbergs, Season finale, Wednesday, May 13, 8/7c, ABC

Schooled, Season finale, Wednesday, May 13, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

American Housewife, Season finale, Wednesday, May 13, 9/8c, ABC