Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale & 'Masked Singer' Semifinals Duke It Out

The penultimate episode for Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer, whittling down to the final three mystery celebrity contestants in the running for the Golden Mask trophy, grabbed the top spot on Wednesday's primetime broadcast television in the 18-49 demo with a 1.8 rating. Unlike many of the reality competition shows (The Voice, American Idol), who've had to go virtual to wrap up their seasons, the Fox hit finished taping its season before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood productions.

Coming in first with total viewers, however, and only edging out The Masked Singer by a million viewers, was the season finale of CBS' Survivor: Winners at War, which brought in 7.94 million viewers (Singer scored 6.97 million).

Also, the prom-themed season finales of The Goldbergs, Schooled and American Housewife came in third in their respective time slots in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):