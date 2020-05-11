Sunday TV Ratings: 'Disney Family Singalong Volume II' & 'American Idol' Score for ABC

Mother's Day really brought the viewers to ABC on Sunday. Disney Family Singalong Volume II grabbed the top spot with the 18-49 demo (1.3 rating) but fell in total viewers from the first special that aired on April 16 (10.3 million). In the following time slot from 8-10 p.m. on ABC, the penultimate episode of American Idol's third ABC season — with live shows being held remotely due to COVID-19 — came in at second place for the night with a 1.0 rating.

In total viewers, CBS's 60 Minutes once again took the night in total viewers with 9.33 million viewers. Also on CBS, the three-hour block for the network's Sunday Night Movie, Forrest Gump, rose slightly over last week's airing of Raiders of the Lost Ark (5.2 million).

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, May 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):