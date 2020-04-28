'Grey's Anatomy's Love Triangle: Do You Want Meredith With DeLuca or Hayes? (POLL)

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is back in a love triangle on Grey's Anatomy, and it sounds like her choice in Season 17 is still unclear, even to showrunner Krista Vernoff.

"I don't know if I think that DeLuca is rising to a level of dark and twisty and life experience that makes him somehow a [suitably] mature partner for Meredith. Or if all that Hayes has been through in his life already makes him her equal," she told TVLine. "I honestly don't know how it will end."

After getting past one of them nearly going to prison for her insurance fraud and both said "I love you," Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) hit a few bumps in their relationship in Season 16. But their relationship status going forward isn't the only thing up in the air — she was taking care of him at the end of the finale — with his mental health a big question mark.

That may end up being the focus for DeLuca's character early on in Season 17, especially if they bring back the human trafficking storyline that they couldn't return to after production shut down early. Meredith would likely be part of that, but they wouldn't necessarily be together at the beginning of it.

Meanwhile, Cristina sent Meredith a present during Season 16: Hayes (Richard Flood), a.k.a. McWidow. (He, too, lost a spouse and is a single parent.) The two have shared a few bonding moments over the season — though Meredith was wary of him being a gift — and were clearly on the path to something before the season ended early.

But this probable love triangle is something that the series will need to address in the already picked-up Season 17, whenever that may be. What are you hoping to see with Meredith's love life? Vote in the poll below.