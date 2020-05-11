'The Misery Index' Is Back With More Outrageous Antics in Season 2 (VIDEO)

TBS is bringing more humor into homes with Season 2 of the entertaining comedy game show, The Misery Index, beginning Thursday, May 14.

Host Jameela Jamil reprises her role alongside the stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, comedy troupe The Tenderloins — Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano — as panelists translating the most miserable of mishaps into outright hilarity at a time when we need it most.

Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, The Misery Index features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of psychologists.

This season will feature special themed episodes including dueling grandmothers, a visit from one of The Tenderloins’ family members, and a showdown between motherlands.

The Misery Index, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 14, 10:30/9:30c, TBS