Game Play Goes Wrong In 'Quiz' First Look Teaser (VIDEO)

Tired of the seemingly endless possibilities when it comes to picking the right TV show? Well, AMC's 3-part drama Quiz , which debuts Sunday, May 31, is the answer you've been searching for.

The series is directed by renowned filmmaker Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, The Queen), who adapts the concept from playwright James Graham. It depicts the real story of couple Charles (Succession's Matthew Macfadyen) and Diana Ingram (Fleabag's Sian Clifford), a British-based pair who made headlines in 2001 when they were accused of cheating in England's version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Major Ingram and Diana almost managed to pull of the trick with the help of an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), who was sitting in the audience. He would cough to signify correct answers as they were read to the Major by host Chris Tarrant (Prodigal Son's Michael Sheen). We have your sneak peek at the wild tale in the teaser trailer above.

"Major Charles Ingram, ready to play?" Tarrant asks the nervous contestant as the teaser opens. Viewers also learn how popular the British game show became: "We got 9 million viewers!" exclaims TV exec Claudia Rosencrantz (Living With Yourself's Aisling Bea).

Shenanigans ensue as both Charles and Diana Ingram take the hot seat.

Episodes 2 and 3 air Sunday, June 7 and June 14 at 9/8c. AMC Premiere members can binge all three installments on May 31 at 10/9c. The show is produced by Alice Pearse and executive produced by Dan Winch, William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Left Bank CEO, Andy Harries.

