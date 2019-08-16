Matthew MacFadyen & Sian Clifford Headline AMC's 'Quiz' Miniseries

AMC and ITV are tackling the sensational true story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted to cheat their way into winning Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in the U.K. with the miniseries Quiz.

Starring Succession's Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag's Sian Clifford as the couple in question, Quiz will recount Major Charles Ingram's 2001 appearance on the game show. The Ingrams were accused of cheating and stood trail for conspiring by coughing during filming to signal the correct answer when questions were posed by host Chris Tarrant.

Joining Macfadyen and Clifford in the limited series are Michael Sheen as Tarrant, Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as co-conspirator in the cheating effort, Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commisoner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

The project hails from renowned director Stephen Frears whose work consists of A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena and The Queen among others. The drama is written by playwright James Graham and produced by Left Bank Picutres.

Quiz has been adapted by Graham from the Oliver-nominated play of the same title which premiered in Chichester in 2017 before making its West End debut in 2018. "I was gripped by this story over 15 years ago, and I’m still gripped now. It’s a very English heist," Graham said in a statement. "Putting it onto stage at Chichester and the West End was such a lot of fun, and with a new team we now get to re-imagine the whole story afresh for television"

"I am delighted to be bringing James Graham's wonderful play Quiz to screen on ITV. It's testament to James' brilliant scripts that Stephen Frears is directing, which together with Left Bank Pictures producing, promises to deliver a very special drama," said ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

Meanwhile, President of the Entertainment Networks Group at AMC, Sarah Barnett offered her own take. "If this tale was invented you'd think it too preposterous — the fact that it is true, and told so brilliantly, makes for an unmissable 3-part TV event that will entertain and enthrall Americans audiences every bit as much as their British counterparts."

The Ingrams scandal occurred at the peak of Millionaire's popularity when the show was pulling in roughly 19 million viewers. After several attempts to get on the game show, Charles took his seat across from host Chris Tarrant on September 9, 2001.

Filming is currently underway in London as this all-star team comes together to bring the infamous story to the screen. No premiere date has been announced at this time.