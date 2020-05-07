Why 'Black Mirror' Fans Won't Get Season 6 for Awhile

As viewers stream content while social distancing, the search for new shows is endless and returning favorites are just as high-priority.

Unfortunately for Black Mirror fans, their need for new content will have to wait as creator Charlie Brooker recently revealed in an interview with Radio Times that Season 6 isn't likely to happen anytime soon. Considering the current state of the world, Brooker said he wasn't sure if viewers could "stomach" a new season right now.

The British-based Netflix series introduces viewers to new tales in each episode with a dark twist on technology and its insidious impact on our world. Likened to The Twilight Zone, the series has some sweet moments but tends to rely on terrifying plots, and the dark tones certainly don't convey an uplifting note many people need right now.

"I've been busy, doing things. I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing," Brooker had told Radio Times regarding whether he was working on Season 6 or not.

Season 5 arrived in June 2019 with three installments, "Striking Vipers" starring Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Smithereens" starring Andrew Scott and Topher Grace, and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" starring Miley Cyrus. Prior to those episodes' arrival, Brooker released Black Mirror: Bandersnatch which filmed as an interactive special.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," Brooker had added. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Whether Brooker's talking about Black Mirror scripts are unclear, but even if he is, Season 6 wouldn't happen for quite some time due to shut-down production. Once the show eventually does return, perhaps fans can expect some lighter tales from the dystopian anthology. Only time will tell, but fans shouldn't hold their breath.

Black Mirror, Streaming now, Netflix