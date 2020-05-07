Will Red Make a Deal With Marvin Gerard in 'The Blacklist' Episode 150? (VIDEO)

What will Red (James Spader) have to do to get the information he needs in The Blacklist's 150th episode?

It looks to be a question of how far he's willing to go in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of his meeting with his disbarred lawyer Marvin Gerard (Fisher Stevens) in ... a toy store?

"You went to prison. You kept my relationship with the Task Force to yourself. I appreciate that. I'm in your debt," Red says, but that's not why he's there. He needs information about the prison where Marvin served because "something's happening inside those walls." That's when his lawyer stops him. He can't help. Why not?

"Because I am working in a toy store," Marvin points out. And he doesn't want Red's money. "The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel is opposing my application on the grounds that I don't possess the moral character to practice law." Red's confused — "You're a lawyer. What the hell does moral character have to do with anything?" — but Marvin has his own conditions if he's going to help. Watch the clip above to see what he expects Red to do.

In "Roy Cain," Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) is put in a dangerous situation when the Task Force investigates a kidnapping by seemingly impossible abductors. Plus, Red's thinking about a successor after a recent health scare. Guest stars for the milestone episode include Tom Wopat, Laila Robins, and Al Roker (above).

The Blacklist, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC