'The Blacklist' Season 7 Hybrid Finale to Include Graphic Novel-Style Animation (PHOTOS)

The Blacklist cast and crew did not complete filming on the episode that will serve as the Season 7 finale before production shut down, so they're getting a bit creative.

The NBC drama is ending the season with an episode, the 19th of the season, that is a hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation. Check out photos above and below for a look at the finale.

They were in the middle of filming "The Kazanjian Brothers" when they stopped filming, and the producers wanted to do something out of the box to finish the episode. They'll be using the already filmed scenes as the live action part of the episode, with the animated parts to supplement that. The cast recorded dialogue from home for those animated scenes, and editors and animators completed their work remotely.

According to the logline for the Season 7 finale, "the Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision." Brian Dennehy and Laila Robins guest star. This episode will also serve as a farewell to Dennehy's Dom; the actor passed away in April.

The Blacklist has already been renewed for an eighth season.

The Blacklist, Season 7 Finale, Friday, May 15, 8/7c, NBC