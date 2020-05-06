'Yellowstone' Season 3 Trailer: Will the Dutton Family Lose Its Legacy? (VIDEO)

Trouble is coming for the Duttons (again), and this time, their legacy is on the line.

Paramount Network released the official trailer for Yellowstone Season 3, and not only does it introduce some new players — including Josh Holloway's Roarke Morris — and leave us worried about some of our favorite characters, it also reminds us what makes the drama so good.

The Dutton family is messy. They can't exactly trust each other completely; Jamie (Wes Bentley) swears to his father (Kevin Costner) that he won't betray him and John adopts a wait-and-see approach. But when it comes to defending the valley, they and those around them will stand together.

Will John be able to keep his promise to protect, care for, and love his home? How concerned should we be about Kayce's (Luke Grimes) "kill or be killed" and what it means for the family and loved ones this season? Watch the video below to see Beth (Kelly Reilly) talking with Roarke and a look at her relationship with Rip (Cole Hauser), deals being made, quite a bit of action, characters in troubling situations (who needs an ambulance?!), and more.

The series also stars Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham. Also new for Season 3 are Eden Brolin, Hassie Harrison, and Jennifer Landon.

Yellowstone, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 21, 9/8c, Paramount Network