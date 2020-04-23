'Yellowstone' Season 3 Gets Official Premiere Date — Can the Duttons Protect Their Home? (VIDEO)

The Duttons may have taken care of one (major) problem in Season 2 — the Beck brothers — but there's more conflict coming their way.

Paramount Network announced Thursday that Yellowstone Season 3 will premiere on a new night, Sunday, June 21. Ahead of that, you can catch up on cable's #1 original series for the past two summers with a Season 1 marathon on Sunday, May 10, at 1 pm ET/12c. During it, you'll be able to get a sneak peek at the new episodes.

But if you can't wait until then, Paramount Network also released a new teaser and photo (above) for Season 3. "This is my home," John (Kevin Costner) says in the video below. "I made a promise to protect it." And he's not going to break it.

But the Duttons are going to be facing quite a few challenges, as you can see — including the introduction of Josh Holloway's Roarke Morris. The hedge fund manager has ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family.

Previously, Kelsey Asbille told TV Insider that the events of the Season 2 finale could bring the family closer together. "They're all in need of some healing, and the audience is, too, after being with us through all of this," she said. "I think that's what you see in Season 3."

Yellowstone also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 21, Paramount Network