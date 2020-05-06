'RHONY' Sneak Peek: Can Leah Quash the Beef Between Dorinda & Tinsley? (VIDEO)

In just five episodes, new addition Leah McSweeney has really made a name for herself on Real Housewives of New York City. But while she's already won over fans, it seems she's been a little less successful in winning over Dorinda Medley — or solving Dorinda's issues with pal Tinsley Mortimer.

TV Insider has an exclusive preview of the May 7 episode, where Leah attempts to quash the beef between her fellow Housewives, only to seemingly make matters worse. It all starts when Dorinda brings up that the three of them have a lunch date set, noting that Leah seems "a little apprehensive."

"Yeah," Leah acquiesces. "You're a little intimidating."

Though Dorinda is shocked to hear this, Leah doubles down on her first impression of the Housewife. But suddenly the attention turns to Tinsley, who joins the conversation, and Dorinda tells her, "She said you're intimidated by me." Wait, that's not what just happened...

Leah doesn't seem entirely shocked by where the conversation turned, explaining in her Bravo interview, "Dorinda [plus] tequila? No bueno, baby."

Back in the moment, Dorinda seems intent on making this about Tinsley's fear of her (and apparently even butterflies?), as Leah continues to explain that Dorinda "can be scary as hell sometimes."

But it's all for naught, as Tinsley doesn't seem to want Leah's help with her frenemy, telling her she and Dorinda should hash their issues on their own. And those issues come front and center when this sends Tinsley and Dorinda into a new argument. See it all go down in the exclusive sneak peek below and tune in Thursday night to see what happens next!

