TLC Brings Love to Late Night With 'Find Love Live' (VIDEO)

America has grown accustomed to swiping left and swiping right, but what if you had the chance to find your soul mate while you are live on TV? On Sunday, May 10, TLC debuts a bold new entrant to its late-night lineup with Find Love Live, an innovative new series that seeks to help singles find their future partner from the comfort and safety of their couch. The series airs live for three consecutive Sundays through May 24.

Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, viewers can expect the unexpected with this unprecedented and unpredictable new series. America is invited to call in and log on immediately to try to win the hearts of the featured single onscreen, or weigh in and cheer on via social media, and get a peek inside the virtual first encounters of the resulting pairs.

During each episode of Find Love Live, one pre-selected “singleton” will be given the opportunity to interview and flirt with three potential suitors live, via video, all in the hopes of finding Mr. or Ms. Right. America will also chime in via Twitter and play the role of matchmaker.

Viewers will be encouraged to cast their votes in real time on who they think should be selected for the virtual date using hashtags for their favorite match. Host Sukanya will serve as part referee and part cupid throughout the process before the singleton makes their decision. Once the choice is made, the couple will embark on their first virtual meet up, to be shared with viewers in the following week’s episode.

Need to spice up your weekend? 😏 Join host @sukanya and some lovely singles looking for love this Sunday, 5/10 at 11/10c on #FindLoveLive! ❤️ Explore our singles' profiles here...! https://t.co/IUQSPFjewq pic.twitter.com/Hoxh0GP2BE — TLC Network (@TLC) May 7, 2020

Find Love Live, Premiere, Sunday, 10, 11/10c, TLC