'Bless This Mess' Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek: Who's Pregnant? (VIDEO)

It doesn't get much more awkward (or messy) than this.

In the Bless This Mess Season 2 finale, someone is pregnant — but there are three possibilities, as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of "Tornado Season: Part Two."

"As you know, your girlfriend may be pregnant," Rio (Lake Bell) informs Jacob (JT Neal) once he's sitting down. "Even though we only had full 100 percent sex one time," he says. "For one second," his girlfriend Janine adds.

"The other part of this is that your mother may also be pregnant," Rio continues. But Jacob's confused because "she already has a kid." Rio explains that she, Kay (Lennon Parham), and Janine are waiting for the results of the pregnancy tests they've taken, but Rio isn't as careful with remembering where she put whose. Does it matter? Is anyone pregnant?

Watch the clip above to see them try to identify each test and get the results.

Also in the Season 2 finale of the ABC comedy, a tornado touches down in Bucksnort, and everyone's concerns about their current situations are heightened. Mike (Dax Shepard) and Beau (David Koechner) are still at odds about their egg businesses and who will earn Dolores' restaurant contract.

Bless This Mess, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, May 5, 8:30/7:30c, ABC