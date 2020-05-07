Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' & 'The Masked Singer' Compete for Top Spot

Competition reality series were king on Wednesday night's primetime broadcast schedule with CBS' Survivor: Winners at War grabbing the most total viewers for the night. For the 18-49 demo, Fox's The Masked Singer was tops with an 1.8 rating (versus Survivor's 1.5 rating).

A special 10 p.m. airing of SEAL Team, which was just renewed for a fourth season by CBS, saw the action drama drop more than a million viewers from last week's airing in its regular 9 p.m. time slot (5.75) but it still managed to win the hour, edging out a rerun of NBC's Chicago P.D. (4.26 million).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):