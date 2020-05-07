Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' & 'The Masked Singer' Compete for Top Spot
CBS
Competition reality series were king on Wednesday night's primetime broadcast schedule with CBS' Survivor: Winners at War grabbing the most total viewers for the night. For the 18-49 demo, Fox's The Masked Singer was tops with an 1.8 rating (versus Survivor's 1.5 rating).
A special 10 p.m. airing of SEAL Team, which was just renewed for a fourth season by CBS, saw the action drama drop more than a million viewers from last week's airing in its regular 9 p.m. time slot (5.75) but it still managed to win the hour, edging out a rerun of NBC's Chicago P.D. (4.26 million).
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.8
|7.08
|Survivor (CBS)
|1.5
|7.90
|The Goldbergs (ABC)
|0.8
|4.34
|Chicago Med - R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.41
|Riverdale (CW)
|0.2
|683,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Single Parents (ABC)
|0.5
|2.87
|9 p.m.
|Survivor (CBS)
|1.4
|7.24
|The Masked Singer: After the Mask (FOX)
|0.9
|4.03
|Chicago Fire - R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.49
|American Housewife (ABC)
|0.5
|2.83
|Bulletproof – R (CW)
|0.1
|315,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Single Parents (ABC)
|0.4
|2.23
|10 p.m.
|SEAL Team (CBS)
|0.6
|4.57
|Chicago P.D. - R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.26
|Shark Tank (ABC)
|0.5
|2.40