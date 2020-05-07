Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' & 'The Masked Singer' Compete for Top Spot

Jim Halterman
Survivor Season 40 Cast
CBS

Competition reality series were king on Wednesday night's primetime broadcast schedule with CBS' Survivor: Winners at War grabbing the most total viewers for the night. For the 18-49 demo, Fox's The Masked Singer was tops with an 1.8 rating (versus Survivor's 1.5 rating).

A special 10 p.m. airing of SEAL Teamwhich was just renewed for a fourth season by CBS, saw the action drama drop more than a million viewers from last week's airing in its regular 9 p.m. time slot (5.75) but it still managed to win the hour, edging out a rerun of NBC's Chicago P.D. (4.26 million).

'SEAL Team's David Boreanaz on Jason's Perspective & 'Connection' With MandySee Also

'SEAL Team's David Boreanaz on Jason's Perspective & 'Connection' With Mandy

There would have been 'some big decisions' in Episode 22, the star and exec producer says.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Masked Singer (Fox)1.87.08
Survivor (CBS)1.57.90
The Goldbergs   (ABC)0.84.34
Chicago Med - R (NBC)0.64.41
Riverdale  (CW)0.2683,000
8:30 p.m.Single Parents (ABC)0.52.87
9 p.m.Survivor (CBS)1.47.24
The Masked Singer: After the Mask (FOX)0.94.03
Chicago Fire - R (NBC)0.64.49
 American Housewife   (ABC)0.52.83
Bulletproof – R (CW)0.1315,000
9:30 p.m.Single Parents (ABC)0.42.23
10 p.m.SEAL Team  (CBS)0.64.57
 Chicago P.D. - R  (NBC)0.64.26
Shark Tank   (ABC)0.52.40