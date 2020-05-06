'Love Fraud': Showtime Spotlights a Real-Life Love Con in Docuseries (VIDEO)

The four-part docuseries Love Fraud follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years has used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women in search of love, conning them out of their money and dignity.

The series premieres Friday, May 8 on Showtime and marks the first foray into episodic television for Emmy winners and Academy Award nominees Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady.

Ewing and Grady capture the story as it unravels in real time as his victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.

“Love Fraud is a sublime blend of true crime, female empowerment and an unnerving psychological portrait,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Heidi and Rachel have turned the true crime genre on its head with this revenge tale full of eccentricities that ring both haunting and, in some cases, amusing.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Love Fraud, Premiere, Friday, May 8, 9/8c, SHOWTIME