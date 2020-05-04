'Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill' Channels the Comic's Inner Secret Agent (VIDEO)

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.

Premiering globally Tuesday, May 5 on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Jerry Seinfeld finds himself in a precarious situation as he's preparing to go on stage to tackle talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called "great" restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts. This marks the comedy legend's first all-new stand-up special since 1998.

