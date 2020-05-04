'Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill' Channels the Comic's Inner Secret Agent (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
NETFLIX JERRY SEINFELD 23 HOURS TO KILL KEYART SECRET AGENT
Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.

Premiering globally Tuesday, May 5 on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

NETFLIX JERRY SEINFELD 23 HOURS TO KILL STANDUP

Jeffery Neira/ NETFLIX © 2020

Jerry Seinfeld finds himself in a precarious situation as he's preparing to go on stage to tackle talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called "great" restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts. This marks the comedy legend's first all-new stand-up special since 1998.

 

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, Premiere, Tuesday, May 5, Netflix