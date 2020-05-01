'One Life to Live' Stars to Reunite on 'The Locher Room'

The TV cast reunions continue — and this one will make soap fans smile.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that former daytime television publicist Alan Locher is bringing the stars of One Life to Live back together on his YouTube channel in The Locher Room on Thursday, May 14, at 2/1c. The reunion will include Emmy Award-winning actors Robert S. Woods and Hillary B. Smith (Bo and Nora Buchanan), real-life couple Kassie and James DePaiva (Blair Cramer and Max Holden), and Tuc Watkins (David Vickers Buchanan).

One Life to Live aired from 1968 to 2012 in its original run and as a revival in 2013.

Locher has already reunited some of daytime television's most beloved stars on the channel, bringing some cheer to soap opera fans while in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay at home orders.

His previous guests include All My Children supercouple Cady McClain and Michael E. Knight (Tad and Dixie), Guiding Light favs Kim Zimmer and Robert Newman (Reva and Josh), and current General Hospital (and former GL) cast members Laura Wright, Wes Ramsey, Emme Rylan, Daniel Cosgrove, and Cynthia Watros.

See Also 15 Longest-Running American Daytime Soap Operas From 'Days of Our Lives' to 'Young and the Restless,' where does your favorite fall in the ranking?

On Thursday, he brought together Another World stars Linda Dano, Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods), Stephen Schnetzer, and Joe Barbara. As the World Turns' Martha Byrne and Elizabeth Hubbard will be on Friday at 2/1c, and Guiding Light's Saundra Santiago (Miami Vice), Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), Paul Anthony Stewart, Jordi Vilasuso, and George Alvarez are set for Wednesday, May 6, at 3/2c.