Will Judy & Jen's Complicated Friendship Endure in 'Dead to Me' Season 2?

For Dead to Me's frenemies Judy Hale and Jen Harding (Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate), "partners in crime" is more than a phrase.

Last we saw them on the Emmy-nominated comedy, Jen appeared to have killed Judy’s sleazy ex Steve (James Marsden). The women's ensuing cover-up bonds them "more deeply," says creator Liz Feldman.

What's one more bad deed to add to the pile? After all, the two women met because Judy and Steve killed Jen's husband in a hit-and-run, and Judy, wracked with guilt, befriended Jen and later confessed her crime, much to the widow's fury. (Because no evidence existed, police didn't arrest her.) "Theirs is a relationship built on a lie," Feldman teases. "Is their friendship strong enough to withstand its toxic foundation?"

Outside forces do test it. One, detective Ana Perez (Diana Maria Riva) wonders why Jen is palling around with the woman she accused of killing her husband. It's bonkers in the best possible way.

"As I often say in the writers' room, we're not making Law & Order," says Feldman. "Everything on Dead to Me needs to feel somewhat realistic, but also surprising and delightful." Dead to Me is both.

Dead to Me, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 8, Netflix