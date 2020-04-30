Leslie Knope & Ron Swanson Talk Social Distancing in 'Parks and Rec' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Giving diehard fans just one week's notice, NBC dropped the news on April 23 that Parks and Recreation would return for its first scripted episode in more than five years.

Reuniting the main cast — Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta — along with several guest stars, it's gearing up to be a perfect pick-me-up for fans and new viewers alike. Plus, it's all for a good cause, raising money for Feeding America.

After series creator Mike Schur began considering the concept, he sent out an email to the cast to see if they'd be up for the special reunion. "I sent out the email and the responses were so quick and so instant," he shared earlier this week. "It just made me so happy. It was very much in keeping with the tone of the show when we were making it."

Luckily, NBC has unveiled its first sneak peek at the special with a clip featuring fan favorites Leslie Knope (Poehler) and Ron Swanson (Offerman). Together, they discuss the importance of social distancing, and for self-proclaimed libertarian Ron — for lack of a better phrase — it's a walk in the park.

"When you travel, are you practicing social distancing?" Leslie asks her friend and former Pawnee Parks Department colleague.

His comeback? "I've been practicing social distancing since I was four years old." The matter-of-fact answer certainly won't surprise viewers who've became acquainted with Swanson's blunt approach and love for solitude.

The special focuses on Leslie trying to stay in touch with her friends and family during the ongoing health crisis and airs Thursday, April 30 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. A Parks and Recreation Special will be preceded by The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation at 8/7c. Fans can get a jump-start on giving right now by visiting www.feedingamerica.org/parksandrec.

See the full exchange between Poehler and Offerman in the clip below and don't miss the Parks and Rec reunion special when it airs on NBC.

The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation, Thursday, April 30, 8/7c, NBC

A Parks and Recreation Special, Thursday, April 30, 8:30/7:30c, NBC