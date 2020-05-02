'American Experience' Looks at the Life & Presidency of George W. Bush

Rick and Christina Gables
PBS AMERICAN EXPERIENCE GEORGE W BUSH COWBOY HAT
Courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Explore Bush’s tumultuous youth and his unorthodox road to the presidency via the contested election of 2000. The new administration’s focus on domestic issues is abruptly brought to a halt by the shocking terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The two-night documentary, American Experience: George W. Bush, airs Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and 5 on PBS.

PBS AMERICAN EXPERIENCE GEORGE W BUSH 9/11 NEWS CONFERENCE

Courtesy of George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

PBS’ American Experience documentary features insights from historians, journalists and members of the president’s inner circle, including chiefs of staff Andy Card and Joshua Bolten, speechwriter David Frum, press secretary Ari Fleischer, senior advisor Karl Rove and others.

PBS AMERICAN EXPERIENCE GEORGE W BUSH FAMILY PHOTO 1977

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Part one chronicles Bush’s unorthodox road to the White House.

The once wild son of a political dynasty, few expected Bush to ascend to the presidency. Yet 36 days after the November 2000 election, Bush emerged the victor of the most hotly contested race in the nation’s history. Little in the new president’s past could have prepared him for the events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.

PBS AMERICAN EXPERIENCE GEORGE W BUSH NYC FIREFIGHTERS 2001

Photo by Paul Morse, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library

Part two opens with the ensuing war in Iraq and continues through Bush’s second term, as the President confronts the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina and the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.

American Experience: George W. Bush, Premiere, Monday, May 4 & Tuesday, May 5, 9/8C, PBS (Check local listings)