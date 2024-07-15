MASTERPIECE Mystery! "Van der Valk" Season 3 Coming soon to MASTERPIECE on PBS. Shown: Marc Warren as Commissaris Piet Van der Valk For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE

Whether you like dramas, documentaries, history, science, the arts, culture, and more, there’s something for pretty much everyone to enjoy coming to PBS this fall.

PBS unveiled its fall slate at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. In the lineup are new dramas and murder mysteries from Masterpiece (including Van Der Valk Season 4 and The Marlow Murder Club, already renewed for a second season), a look at the relationship between one of the most famous detectives who never lived and the author who created him in Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs Doyle, Sara Bareilles in Great Performances’ Waitress: The Musical, the newest addition to the Ken Burns collection, and more.

Check out all of PBS’ fall 2024 premiere dates below.

Monday, September 9

10:00 p.m. POV “Name Me Lawand”

Tuesday, September 10

PBS News Special: ABC Presidential Debate Simulcast (working title)

Sunday, September 15

8:00 p.m. Ridley Season 2: Retired detective-turned-police consultant Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) is set to rejoin forces with his former protégée, D.I. Carol Farman, portrayed by Bronagh Waugh, who is now at the helm of investigations. Ridley returns to investigating crimes, which will take him from the atmospheric moors, investigating a historic murder, to the pulsating beats of an illegal rave. Ridley must face formidable challenges as he works tirelessly to solve the most intricate and perplexing cases.

9:00 p.m. Moonflower Murders on Masterpiece: Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) has left publishing and is living in Crete with her long-time boyfriend, Andreas. But her idyll is disturbed by the shadow of a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Alan Conway visited the hotel and wrote a novel based on what happened there. Cecily Treherne, the young woman who helps run the hotel, read the book and believed the wrong man had been arrested. Now she has disappeared. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it is too late?

10:00 p.m. Van Der Valk Season 4 on Masterpiece: Van der Valk (Marc Warren) and his team return to investigate new crimes in Amsterdam. In addition to solving murder cases, Van der Valk must deal with an unwelcome past romance resurfacing and find a way to make one of his beloved team members confront their own mortality.

Monday, September 16

8:00 p.m. Antiques Roadshow Season 28

Tuesday, September 17

9:00 p.m. American Masters and Voces “Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined”

Wednesday, September 18

8:00 p.m. Big Cats 24/7

Monday, September 23

9:00 p.m. Crossroads: A Conversation With America

10:00 p.m. POV “Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?”

Tuesday, September 24

8:00 p.m. Frontline “The Choice”

Friday, September 27

9:00 p.m. Voces “American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos”

10:00 p.m. 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Monday, September 30

10:00 p.m. Independent Lens “One Person, One Vote?”

Monday, October 1

Tuesday, October 1

9:00 p.m. American Experience “The American Vice President”

Wednesday, October 2

9:00 p.m. Nova “The Solar System: Storm Worlds”

Friday, October 4

10:00 p.m. Voces “Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends”

Monday, October 7

10:00 p.m. POV “In the Rearview”

Tuesday, October 8

9:00 p.m. Citizen Nation

Wednesday, October 9

9:00 p.m. Nova “The Solar System: Strange Worlds”

Friday, October 11

10:00 p.m. Next at the Kennedy Center “Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make”

Monday, October 14

10:00 p.m. POV “Twice Colonized”

Wednesday, October 16

9:00 p.m. Nova “The Solar System: Volcano Worlds”

Friday, October 18

10:00 p.m. Next at the Kennedy Center “Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet: Deep River” (working title)

Monday, October 21

10:00 p.m. POV “Tokyo Uber Blues”

Tuesday, October 22

10:00 p.m. Voces Latino Vote 2024

Wednesday, October 23

8:00 p.m. Nature “Silverback”

9:00 p.m. Nova “The Solar System: Icy Worlds”

Friday, October 25

9:00 p.m. Great Performances “Émigré”

Sunday, October 27

9:00 p.m. The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece: Retired archaeologist Judith (Samantha Bond), vicar’s wife Becks and local dog-walker Suzie, forge an unlikely friendship as amateur sleuths as they race against time to stop a serial killer in their town. Based on the bestselling novel by Robert Thorogood.

Monday, October 28

10:00 p.m. Voces “Battleground Texas” (working title)

Wednesday, October 30

8:00 p.m. Nature “Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom”

9:00 p.m. Nova “The Solar System: Wandering Worlds”

Friday, November 1

9:00 p.m. Great Performances “Land of Gold”

Tuesday, November 5

8:00 p.m. PBS News Election Coverage (working title)

Wednesday, November 6

8:00 p.m. Nature “San Diego: America’s Wildest City”

9:00 p.m. Nova “Decoding the Universe: Quantum”

Friday, November 8

9:00 p.m. Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration (working title)

Tuesday, November 12

9:00 p.m. American Experience “Wilmington 1898: An American Coup” (w.t.)

Wednesday, November 13

8:00 p.m. Nature “Lions of the Skeleton Coast”

9:00 p.m. Nova “Building Stuff: Boost It!”

Friday, November 15

9:00 p.m. Great Performances “Waitress: The Musical”

Monday-Tuesday, November 18-19

8:00 p.m. Leonardo da Vinci

Wednesday, November 20

8:00 p.m. Nature “Attenborough’s Life Journey” (w.t.)

9:00 p.m. Nova “Building Stuff: Reach It!”

Friday, November 22

9:00 p.m. Great Performances “Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight”

Monday, November 25

10:00 p.m. POV “The Body Politic”

Tuesday, November 26

9:00 p.m. Lidia Celebrates America “The Changemakers” (w.t.)

Wednesday, November 27

9:00 p.m. Nova “Building Stuff: Change It!”

Friday, November 29

9:00 p.m. Great Performances “Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl”

Sunday, December 8

8:00 p.m. Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs Doyle: Sherlock Holmes is the most famous detective in the world. For more than a century, he’s intrigued and excited his fans with his intellect and powers of deduction. He made his author, Arthur Conan Doyle, rich and famous. But the writer came to hate his fictional character. In this series, historian and lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan, Lucy Worsley investigates this curious relationship between Holmes and Doyle – detective and author.

Friday, December 13

10:00 p.m. Violent Femmes: 40th Anniversary With the Milwaukee Symphony (working title)

Tuesday, December 17

9:30 p.m. Too Hot to Handel: Gospel Messiah

Wednesday, December 18

9:00 p.m. Nova “Lost Tombs of Notre Dame”

Friday, December 27

9:00 p.m. Craft in America Season 16

Monday, December 30

10:00 p.m. POV “Who I Am Not”