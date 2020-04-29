'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: The Panelists Flip for Night Angel (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer's "Battle of the Sixes" is upon us, with the latest episode featuring the final six masked celebrities battling it out for a spot in the Top 5.

Joining the usual crew of panelists – Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke – is chef and Fox culinary star Gordon Ramsay. Together they'll try to unlock the clues provided to them and the audience to try and decipher the identities behind the remaining disguises and we have an exclusive sneak peek.

Night Angel remains a strong contender and if this first look is any indication, she's not going anywhere anytime soon. While the clip above doesn't show any of Night Angel's performance, the panelists' reactions say it all.

"Oh my gosh, girl!" Scherzinger exclaims. "I've never heard you sound so good. You were coming for Frog and Turtle tonight with that performance right there."

This statement means a lot as fans know Frog and Turtle have been favorites since the beginning of Season 3. "She was coming for the whole music industry... that was amazing," McCarthy chimes in.

Fans will have to tune in to find out what all the excitement is about, including what "Masked Munchies" they're serving up as clues, no doubt an ode to their gourmet panelist, Ramsay. And catch him and more Masked Singer faces on this week's post show The Masked Singer: After the Mask.

The Masked Singer, Wednesday, 8/7c, Fox

The Masked Singer: After the Mask, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox