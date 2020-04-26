'Upload': Robbie Amell's 3 Things to Know About His Amazon Comedy

Turns out, there is life after death — in the form of a virtual holiday. On this smart satire from Parks and Recreation cocreator Greg Daniels, Robbie Amell is a coder named Nathan who, after suffering fatal injuries in a car crash, has his consciousness transferred into the heavenly digital resort Lakeview. Amell downloads the info on Upload for us.

1 . The futuristic idea came from the past.

Amell says Daniels conceived the series decades ago when he was a writer at Saturday Night Live, but nobody wanted to touch it until the success of shows like The Good Place: "It was too out there."

2 . It's not just sci-fi.

Once Nathan settles into his augmented afterlife, more emotional layers emerge. "It's a comedy, a dramedy, a romantic comedy and then it's like a sci-fi thriller," Amell notes. "[And] you're still laughing along the way."

3 . This Upload took forever.

The pilot shot in January 2018, with the rest of the series filming from February to April of 2019. "I'm 29 in the pilot; 30 in Episodes 2, 3, 4 and 5; 31 in 6 through 10; and 32 when it airs," reveals the new dad (with wife Italia Ricci of Designated Survivor). "We need to do more episodes before I look too old. The baby's aging me!"

Upload, Series Premiere, Friday, May 1, Amazon Prime Video

