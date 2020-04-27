Malcolm Plans to Escape House Arrest in 'Prodigal Son's Season Finale (VIDEO)

After he was taken into custody at the end of Prodigal Son's penultimate episode, Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) is under house arrest in the season finale.

But he's not planning to stay there for long. Can Jessica (Bellamy Young) keep him from escaping? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her refusing to let her son go anywhere.

As she should have expected, he's not planning to just sit tight in the Whitly home with a case to solve. "There will be no escaping from this home," she orders him, but he assures her that he studied fugitive trade craft, so disabling the alarm sensor on his ankle monitor will be no problem.

Then, Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) sends over an invitation for Jessica, and Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) stops by. Should Jessica join Nicholas at dinner? What does Gil want? And what about Malcolm's plan to escape? Watch the clip above to see what happens.

In "Like Father...," Malcolm continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. And as Nicholas' true colors continue to show, the Whitlys have to decide how far they'll go to take him down.

Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox